BOSTON — Al Claussen was this area's first finisher in Monday's Boston Marathon. The Townshend resident placed 4,825th overall in a time of 3:08:06.
Brattleboro Union High School graduate Halie Lange was the top local female, ending up in the 9,310th position in 3:25:57.
Four runners who trained with personal coach Hank Lange on the Freeman Track also completed the 26.2-mile journey, including Maxine Stent, Lois Sparks, Nancy Johnston and Elizabeth Bianchi. Brattleboro's Nicole James, who had been preparing with the group, was unable to participate in her first Boston Marathon due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Westminster's Crystal Morey had a heartbreaking experience, as she fell and broke her hip early on in the popular race.
The official placing and time for each area runner are shown below.
Al Claussen, Townshend, 4825th place, 3:08:06
Halie Lange, Brattleboro, 9310th place, 3:25:57
Sara Flynn, Walpole NH, 12790th place, 3:39:03
Jeffrey Riley, Newfane, 14247th place, 3:44:56
Maxine Stent, Brattleboro, 17489th place, 4:00:34
Nancy Johnston, Guilford, 17517th place, 4:00:46
Elizabeth Bianchi, West Chesterfield NH, 17704th place, 4:02:01
Lois Sparks, Vernon, 18266th place, 4:06:03
Jan Rancatti, Readsboro, 21816th place, 4:40:24