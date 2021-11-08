BRATTLEBORO — Bethany Coursen was named the Southern Vermont League’s A Division Coach of the Year after guiding the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team to a perfect regular season and a spot in the state championship game.
Captains Maya Waryas, Grace Bazin and Grace Wilkinson all received First Team honors. Jules McDermid and goalie Jaia Caron each made the SVL’s Second Team.
Waryas and Bazin finished the season with 17 and 14 goals, respectively. Caron ended up with nine total shutouts this year for the Terriers, who won 27 consecutive games prior to Saturday’s 3-1 loss to South Burlington in the finals.
Brattleboro netminder Brittney Wright and defensive standout Logan Austin are both on the First Team for the B Division. Lily Bingham and Taylin Bauer are on the Second Team.
The Colonels went 3-12, losing to Woodstock 4-0 in the opening round of the Division 2 Tournament.
A Division First Team: BELLOWS FALLS — Maya Waryas, Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson, Bethany Coursen (coach). Hartford — Caroline Hamilton, Elsie Davis, Chloe Jensen, Madison Willey. Burr and Burton — Annabelle Gray, Katie Crabtree, Perrin Marion. Rutland — Emma Cosgrove.
A Division Second Team: BELLOWS FALLS — Jules McDermid, Jaia Caron. Rutland — Elizabeth Franzoni, Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer. Burr and Burton — Lauren Barrows. Hartford — Grace Gardner.
B Division First Team: BRATTLEBORO — Brittney Wright, Logan Austin. Woodstock — Lily Gubbins, Sophie Yates, Emma Allegretti. Otter Valley — Alice Keith, Riley Keith, Ryleigh LaPorte. Fair Haven — Alexis Murray, Tegan Hoard, Allison Resnick (coach). Windsor — Peyton Richardson, Reese Perry, Karen Kapuschinski. Springfield — Ariana Dorcely.
B Division Second Team: BRATTLEBORO — Lily Bingham, Taylin Bauer. Springfield — Zada Grant, Gretchen Gilcris. Fair Haven — Alana Williams, Paityn DeLong. Otter Valley — Marissa Connors. Woodstock — Audrey Emery.