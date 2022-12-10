BRATTLEBORO — A series of Junior Olympic downhill races were held at Memorial Park on Feb. 19, 2001.
Lane Drumey and Stephanie Parsons were the winners in the kindergarten division. Also striking gold that day were: Jason Hardy (Grades 1-2), Ingrid Evans (Grades 1-2), John Evans (Grades 3-4), Lynsey Wright (Grades 3-4), Charles Stromberg (Grades 5-6), Kaeleigh Fitch (Grades 5-6) and Ian Campbell (Grades 7 and up).
The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department event is part of Brattleboro’s Winter Carnival.