BRATTLEBORO — When a pack of runners approached a five-way intersection in town on Monday morning, a volunteer pointed them left toward Frost Street.
“I’m glad you didn’t make us go up Union Hill,” joked Dan Braden, not wanting any part of that climb about three miles into the four-mile race.
Ninety people completed the Firecracker 4-Miler, which is organized by Red Clover Rovers and was run on a slightly different course. Brattleboro Union High School graduate Jacob Ellis prevailed in a time of 21:42, while Marina Martino of Dallas earned the female crown by placing second overall in 23:28.
Bob Aube assisted several participants with registration at Living Memorial Park. Volunteer Tom Heydinger could be heard cheering “Way to go!” as he pointed the competitors down Canal Street in the early stages. Evan Chadwick encouraged the runners as they turned left into the stretch. Donna Smyth was waiting at the town common to hand water bottles to each finisher.
Cheryl Deyo, from Vernon, Vt., cheers on the runners during the Firecracker 4-miler on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Brattleboro Reformer sports writer Shane Covey runs in the Firecracker 4-miler that was part of the Brattleboro Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Cheryl Deyo, from Vernon, Vt., cheers on the runners during the Firecracker 4-miler on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Brattleboro Reformer sports writer Shane Covey runs in the Firecracker 4-miler that was part of the Brattleboro Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Among the runners in the field were: 2012 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl receiver Soren Pelz-Walsh, reigning Grace Cottage 5K champ Al Claussen, former Hinsdale cross-country star Maggie St. John, BAMS Principal Keith Lyman, and area doctor Tony Blofson.
The results
1. Jacob Ellis 21:42; 2. Marina Martino 23:28; 3. Soren Pelz-Walsh 23:36; 4. Landen Elliott Knaggs 23:43; 5. Jack May 24:12; 6. Jason Guerino 25:06; 7. Silas Resch 25:14; 8. Al Claussen 25:23; 9. Zander Billings 25:30; 10. Deepti Cole 26:00.
11. Roger Conarroe 26:50; 12. Margaret St. John 26:56; 13. Greg Foley 26:58; 14. Joel Martell 27:08; 15. Gregory Conarroe 27:51; 16. Tim Whitney 28:01; 17. Sumner Antaya 28:12; 18. Sean Priest 28:13; 19. Wyatt Mann 28:16; 20. Nate Antaya 28:17.
21. Steve Robertson 28:22; 22. Alex Fortier 28:26; 23. Rowan Carse 28:29; 24. Tellman Knudson 28:32; 25. Joshua Carnes 28:45; 26. Peter Swim 28:50; 27. Joshua Levasseur 29:02; 28. Melissa Stewart 30:06; 29. Benjamin Franks 30:12; 30. Jessica Freeman 30:19.
31. Cooper Scherlin 30:32; 32. Tom Walsh 30:41; 33. Dave Lewis 30:47; 34. Diana Whitney 31:03; 35. Tony Blofson 31:14; 36. Sage Ruth 31:20; 37. Graham Goldin 32:25; 38. Keith Lyman 32:27; 39. Sam Ruth 32:28; 40. Troy Resch 32:34; 41. Carlos Garza 32:55; 42. James Farrick 32:57; 43. Timothy Hayes 33:03; 44. Jonas Ackerman-Hovis 33:08; 45. Brian Wadman 33:10; 46. Ivan Hennessy 33:13; 47. Matthew Vowels 33:22; 48. Jessica Jahne 33:29; 49. Victor O’Connor 33:30; 50. Sara Donahue 33:31.
51. Brent Pitcher 33:35; 52. Thomas Donovan 34:06; 53. Carmen Whitney 34:09; 54. Glenn Hammett 34:13; 55. David Longsmith 34:51; 56. Kelly DiIonno 35:15; 57. Bob Lance 35:19; 58. Jonathan Boschen 35:27; 59. Erin Wessel 35:35; 60. Joe Martell 35:40.
61. Steve Sebastian 35:55; 62. Hannah Parker 36:04; 63. Liz Dimick 36:04; 64. Julien Garza 36:35; 65. Richard Wu 36:56; 66. Jeannette Voas 36:58; 67. Harry Hayward 37:23; 68. Chuck Adams 37:35; 69. Dan Braden 37:40; 70. Alexa Schultz 37:45.
71. Shane Covey 37:46; 72. Barb Webb 37:51; 73. Kate Hayes 38:10; 74. Paul DiIonno 38:54; 75. Jenna Conarroe 40:15; 76. Amy Radder 40:24; 77. Shannon Priest 42:20; 78. Siobhan Hanley 42:37; 79. Martha Phillips 42:42; 80. Denise Gebroe 42:59.
81. Saul Longsmith 43:01; 82. Patricia Gilbert 43:50; 83. David Kolakoski 43:54; 84. Seth Geeslin 44:07; 85. Timothy Wessel 44:31; 86. Dakota Garza 46:54; 87. Rory Little 47:54; 88. Sarah Ludwig 47:59; 89. Elijah Pell 48:24; 90. Cindy O’Connor 49:11.
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or
802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter:
@ShaneCovey.