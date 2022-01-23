BRATTLEBORO — A super sub, a floor general, a couple of deadly outside shooters, and the king of the groomed trails were nominated for Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will end on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m.
This week’s five nominees are shown below.
Alex Carpenter scored 10 consecutive points off the bench in the second quarter as the Brattleboro varsity boys basketball team pulled away for a 54-38 victory over Windsor.
Jamison Nystrom ended up with nine points and five assists to quarterback the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team to a 75-40 rout of Mill River.
Megan Roberts led the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team with 15 points in Friday’s game against Portsmouth Christian.
Mary Sanderson poured in 13 points to propel the Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team to a 35-29 win over Rivendell.
Luke Rizio won the varsity boys race on Wednesday at Prospect Mountain. Twin Valley’s Nordic skier was clocked in 15:57.