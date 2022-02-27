Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.