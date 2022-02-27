BRATTLEBORO — A couple of individual state champions and three basketball players who led their team in scoring in a recent game have all been nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will end on March 6 at 9 a.m.
The Fab Five are shown below.
Lucas Forthofer (Brattleboro) defeated top-seeded Howard Stockwell 189-178 to capture the individual bowling state crown.
Luke Rizio (Twin Valley) won the Division 1 state championship boys' Nordic skiing classical race by 22 seconds in Craftsbury.
Jeremy Graves (Leland & Gray) scored 18 points to lead the Rebels against Mill River.
Jack Cravinho (Bellows Falls) paced the Terriers with 13 points during an overtime game against undefeated Rivendell.
Megan Roberts (Hinsdale) pumped in 15 points for the Lady Pacers during a playoff game at Newmarket.