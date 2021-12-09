BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering adult indoor soccer in the Gibson Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gymnasium on Wednesday nights from 7-9. This program will begin immediately and will run until April 27.
This is a freelance program with no instructor or officials. Those 18-years-old and up are eligible to play. Those 17 and under must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian.
The cost per night is $5 for Brattleboro residents and $7 for everyone else. A 10-session punch card is available as well. The fee for the 10-session punch card is $50 for Brattleboro residents and $70 for everyone else. Participants are asked to wear clean and appropriate footwear. Masks are required in all town buildings.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Center office at 802-254-5808.
There will be no Stick Time at Living Memorial Park on Dec. 15 due to the Brattleboro Union High School ice hockey doubleheader.