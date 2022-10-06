BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering Adult Indoor Soccer in the Gibson Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gymnasium on Thursday nights from 7-9 p.m. This program will go from Oct. 20 to April 27.
This is a freelance program with no instructor or officials. Those 16-years-old and up are eligible to play. Those 17 and under must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian.
The cost per night is $3 for Brattleboro residents and $5 for everyone else. Space is limited to 18 players a night. Players are asked to wear clean, appropriate footwear.
Those interested can register: 1)In-person with cash, check, or credit card, or 2)Online with a credit card at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.