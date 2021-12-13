BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department is offering adult volleyball on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 in the Gibson Aiken Center’s 3rd floor gymnasium. This program began Oct. 21 and will run until April 28.
This is a freelance program with no instructors or officials. The cost per night is $3 for Brattleboro residents and $5 for everyone else.
Participants can also purchase a 10-session punch card. The punch pass fees are $30 for Brattleboro residents and $50 for everyone else. Players are asked to wear clean, appropriate footwear. Masks are required in all town buildings. Those 18 and older are eligible to play. Those 17 and under must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian.
Participants should arrive 10 minutes before the start of the program to register, sign in and pay for the program. Payment must be paid with cash or checks only.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.