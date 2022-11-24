BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering adult volleyball on Monday evenings from 7-9 in the Gibson-Aiken Center’s 3rd floor gymnasium. This program will begin Nov. 28 and will run until April 24, 2023.
This is a freelance program with no instructors or officials. The cost per night is $5 for Brattleboro residents and $7 for everyone else. Those 16-years-old and up are eligible to play. Those 17 and under must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian. Participants must pay each night in order to play.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.