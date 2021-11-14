THETFORD — Bellows Falls senior Stephanie Ager placed 100th overall in the varsity girls race in a time of 21:51 at the New England High School Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
She was third in the Vermont XC Championships in 21:14 on Oct. 30. The BF girls earned the silver medal on that day.
Keene's Hannah Shepard wound up 13th at the New England Meet in 18:55. The Blackbirds took the bronze.
In the girl's team scoring, Vermont's Champlain Valley Union (4th), Harwood (5th) and Burlington (7th) all finished in the top 10.
Keene's Torin Kindopp ended up 42nd overall in 17:27 in the boy's race. Union-32 won the team title.