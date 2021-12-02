BRONX, N.Y. — Bellows Falls cross-country runner Stephanie Ager placed fourth in a time of 20:13 in the Northeast Regional Championship Junior/Senior Girls Race at Van Cortlandt Park on Nov. 27.
"Steph ends her high school cross-country career as one of the most decorated cross-country runners in Bellows Falls history," said BF coach Josh Ferenc.
During her senior season, Ager won six races, was the Southern Vermont League and Connecticut Valley Conference champion, and helped the Terriers earn the silver medal in the Division 3 state meet.
Pennsylvania's Kylee Cubbison won the Northeast Regional in 19:40. New Yorkers Alyssia Brown (19:55) and Ella Lehmann (20:11) rounded out the top three.