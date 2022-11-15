CANTON, N.Y. – Wesleyan cross-country runner Stephanie Ager placed 17th overall out of 159 runners in a time of 23:21 at the NCAA Mideast Regional Championship on Saturday.
The Bellows Falls graduate earned All-Mideast Region honors along with college teammates Jordan Walter and Miranda Graves. The Cardinals placed seventh out of 21 teams.
It was Wesleyan's third straight top 10 finish at the regional meet.
Ager won six races during her senior high school season, leading the Terriers to a silver medal at the 2021 Division 3 state meet. She was last year's Southern Vermont League and Connecticut Valley Conference champion.
The red-headed blur helped the Bellows Falls girls three-peat on the trails from 2018 to 2020. She also placed third in the 3,000 when her track team won the 2019 state title.