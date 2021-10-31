BRATTLEBORO — On a day when kids go trick-or-treating in costumes that include capes and metal bracelets, it's only fitting that one of our area superheroes is recognized.
Stephanie Ager, who is seemingly faster than a speeding bullet, received 54 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors on Halloween.
The Bellows Falls cross-country runner was nominated after winning the varsity girls race in a time of 19:21 at the Southern Vermont League Championships. She went on to finish third in Saturday's Division 3 state meet.
Bellows Falls running backs Jed Lober and Harrison Gleim, Brattleboro midfielder Magnus von Krusenstiern, Bellows Falls soccer player Jenna Dolloph, BF quarterback Jonathan Terry, Bellows Falls field hockey player Sadie Scott, Twin Valley soccer team member Luke Rizio, and Ager are now in the running for athlete of the fall season and a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
This week’s nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply make your poll selection on the reformer.com website by Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.
Tristan Evans
During the Brattleboro varsity football team's playoff loss to Lyndon, the junior wide receiver had nine receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.
Maya Waryas
The senior scored three goals, with each of them being set up by Sadie Scott on a penalty corner, as the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team topped Colchester 3-1 in a Division 1 quarterfinal.
Caleb Dupuis
He had a hat-trick when the Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team defeated Danville in the opening round of the Division 4 Tournament.
Abby Towle
When the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team outscored Thetford 2-1 in overtime of a Division 3 quarterfinal, the junior midfielder found the back of the net twice.