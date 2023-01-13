BRATTLEBORO — If you've been to Memorial Park lately, you've probably seen Ricky Aither there.
The Brattleboro resident is addicted to the disc golf course.
"Disc golfing provides opportunities to get outside and enjoy the beautiful surroundings with great friends, new and old, while competing, exercising and having fun," he said. "Memorial Park has the fifth-ranked disc golf course in Vermont."
There are currently 18 holes to play, but that number's expected to expand to 21 in the near future.
"There are many challenging holes on the course. Some of the toughest are 7, 10, 12 and 16," Aither explained.
The first tee is located across the road from Nelson Withington Skating Facility's parking lot. The game is played just like golf, just that frisbees are thrown and the object is to get the disc in the basket or chains in the least amount of throws possible.