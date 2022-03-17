BRATTLEBORO — Amazing Grace.
It’s both a Christian hymn that was published in 1779 and the perfect moniker for a certain Bellows Falls Union High School senior.
Grace Bazin, who is known around here for tallying twice when the BF Stickers beat Champlain Valley Union 2-0 in the 2020 field hockey state finals, set up Hartford’s game-winning goal in overtime in a recent semifinal on the ice. She then received 58 votes to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“Grace is a leader no matter what team she is on,” said Hartford teammate Emma Bazin. “On game days, you can find Grace being very serious, but she also has the ability to get the team excited. Grace tries her best to be a friend that underclassmen can come to, but she’s also not afraid to tell you what you need to fix to help the success of the team.”
The standout defender blocked two shots and also made four crafty rushes when her Hurricanes faced Woodstock in the Division 2 finals at UVM.
All About Grace
1. Nicknames: G and Bazin
2. Your best ice hockey memory: Winning against U-32 in overtime in semis this year
3. Another interest of yours: Playing field hockey
4. Favorite movie: Finding Dory
5. Future Plans: Going to the University of New England to play ice hockey and major in Dental Hygiene
6. Favorite meal: Chicken parm with pasta
7. One thing you are looking forward to: Playing hockey in college
8. Favorite athlete: Charlie McAvoy or Brianna Decker
9. What do you like best about playing ice hockey: Being a part of a team and winning
10. Favorite class: Definitely gym, or lunch.