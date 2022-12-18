In communities all across the country, people will be heading out to their favorite ice fishing spot to participate in America's Ice Fishing Tournament, scheduled for Feb. 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This charitable event will be encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors and fish locally. It is family friendly and fun for all ages. All proceeds go to charities in the communities where there are participants.
Contestants are eligible to win one of 50 prizes, including $2,500 cash. The 50 prizes, with a total value of over $20,000, will be scattered throughout the top 350 places based on point-awarded fish values.
The event is open country-wide to all ice fishing anglers and will be hosted through the FishDonkey app. Eligible species for the tournament are walleye, northern pike, crappie, perch, and sunfish.
Tickets for the event are on sale now. Visit www.virtualicefishing.org for more information and follow the event’s updates on Facebook.