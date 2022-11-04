HINSDALE, N.H. — Rhode Island College was picked to finish first in the 2022 Little East Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Anchorwomen are the two-time defending conference champions.
RIC went 23-6 overall last season, including 15-1 in the Little East.
Former Hinsdale High School star Angelina Nardolillo was named Second Team All Conference as a freshman. She averaged 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest, finished with 31 assists, blocked 25 shots and came up with 22 steals.
The 6-1 center scored over 1,000 points and helped the Lady Pacers to a pair of Division 4 state championships.
Rounding out the LEC Poll are: Eastern Connecticut State (2nd), UMass-Dartmouth (3rd), Castleton (4th), UMass-Boston (5th), Keene State (6th), Southern Maine (7th), Western Connecticut State (8th) and Plymouth State (9th).
Nardolillo will play close to home on Dec. 10, when her team visits Keene State for a 1 p.m. showdown. She had a double-double in her first game against the Owls last season.
RIC's complete schedule is shown below.
Nov. 12: at Smith Tourney, 4 p.m.
Nov. 13: at Smith Tourney, 2 p.m. or 4 p.m.
Nov. 16: vs. Babson, 7 p.m.
Nov. 19: vs. Endicott, 1 p.m.
Nov. 22: at Bridgewater State, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: vs. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Dec. 3: at Castleton, 2 p.m.
Dec. 7: vs. Southern Maine, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 10: at Keene State, 1 p.m.
Dec. 17: at UMass-Boston, 1 p.m.
Dec. 29: at Colby, 1 p.m.
Dec. 30: at North Central, 3 p.m.
Jan. 4: vs. Eastern Connecticut State, 4 p.m.
Jan. 7: at Emerson, 1 p.m.
Jan. 11: vs. Western Connecticut State, 4 p.m.
Jan. 14: vs. Plymouth State, 1 p.m.
Jan. 18: at UMass-Dartmouth, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: vs. Castleton, 1 p.m.
Jan. 25: at Southern Maine, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: vs. Keene State, 1 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Western Connecticut State, 5 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Eastern Connecticut State, 5 p.m.
Feb. 11: vs. UMass-Boston, 1 p.m.
Feb. 15: vs. UMass-Dartmouth, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Plymouth State, 1 p.m.