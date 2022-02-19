BRATTLEBORO — Ingvalli “Bing” Anderson soared 158.5 feet in front of nearly 2,000 spectators to set a new eastern United States amateur ski jumping record on the new Brattleboro Outing Club jump in 1922.
The mark was 8.5 feet more than that made by John P. Carleton at the Vermont championship contest one month earlier. A sprained ankle kept Carleton from competing against Anderson.
Music was furnished by members of the Brattleboro Military Band before the event and also at the close of each round of jumping.
T.D. Frost broke one of his skis on his first attempt and smashed another one in round two. Adolph Olson, attracting attention with his bright, red sweater, lost his balance and went down on his first and third jumps.
Anderson earned the cup offered to the best individual jumper as well as the Brooks House Cup for the longest jump without a spill. The cup offered to the second best individual jumper went to Rolf Munson.