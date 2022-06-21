Central New England Rivals is the newest AAU basketball program for the southern Vermont/New Hampshire and western Massachusetts area. The Rivals were created by coach Marc Hoak and this year consisted of a varsity boys and a varsity girls team.
The CNER girls ended the season with a record of 26-4, took home four championships, and won the Zero Gravity Nationals in Boston. They defeated a tough Middlesex Magic team in the semifinals by five points and then beat the same team by a dozen points for all the marbles.
The roster consisted of Brattleboro’s Chloe Givens, Bellows Falls’ Julia Nystrom, Fall Mountain’s Avery Stewart and Makenna Grillone, Monadnock’s Grace Furze and Bree Lawrence, Northfield Mount Hermon’s Paige Loughman, Hinsdale’s Megan Roberts, and Stevens’ Alyssa Paquette.
Stewart will continue her education and playing career at Eastern Connecticut, Loughman will continue her education and playing career at University of Hartford, Grillone will continue her education at University of New England, Nystrom will continue her education at Saint Anselm, Roberts will continue her education at University of Southern Maine, Furze will continue her education and playing career at Keene State College, and Givens will continue her education at Keene State College.
The CNER boys ended their season with a 13-17 mark. This team played against some of the top programs around and ended their season at the Zero Gravity Nationals in Boston where they made it to the quarterfinal game, losing to Team Saints out of New Hampshire.
The roster was made up of: Brattleboro’s Sam Mattocks, Cam Frost, Tate Chamberlin, Paul McGillion, Tristan Evans and Jordy Allembert; Monadnock’s Anthony Poanessa and Gabe Hill; Bellows Falls’ Jamison Nystrom; and Hanover’s Forrester Avard.
There were just two seniors on the squad. Mattocks will continue his education at University of Southern Maine, while Poanessa will be entering the Air Force.
The Rivals will be looking to expand to more teams next spring.