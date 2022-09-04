BRATTLEBORO — After racking up 62 goals and 54 assists during her varsity soccer career at Leland & Gray, Arin Bates has been busy shutting down dangerous players all over the northeast.
The West Wardsboro resident has started all 17 games since she joined the Clarkson University squad, helping the Golden Knights post five shutouts in that span.
Abbe Cravinho and Madison Streeter, a duo that was part of the BF Stickers' 57-game winning streak, have been nearly unstoppable.
Cravinho has nine career goals and six assists while playing for the Clark University field hockey team. Streeter has seven total tallies and four dimes for Rivier.
A couple of area stars will face off when the Western New England football team hosts Westfield State on Saturday at 1 p.m. Brattleboro's Tyler Millerick, who threw for 144 yards in the 2019 state championship game, started at quarterback for WNE in the season opener. Bellows Falls grad Shane Clark has 574 career rushing yards for Westfield State.
Speaking of running, Juliana Yialiades has been doing it on the trails for Keene State College since 2020. The Hinsdale grad ran a 5k personal best of 22:52 as a sophomore.
She will team up with former Pacers Maggie St. John and Kailyn Fleury when KSC competes in Saturday's Smith Invitational. Among the other first-year college athletes from this area are: Russell Sage field hockey goalie Jaia Caron (Bellows Falls), Saint Joseph's of Maine sticker Maya Waryas (Bellows Falls), University of New England field hockey player Grace Bazin (Bellows Falls), Wesleyan cross-country runner Steph Ager (Bellows Falls), Westfield State soccer player Kiki McNary, Western New England football players Harrison Gleim (Bellows Falls) and Reed Sargent (Brattleboro), and University of New England football player Jonathan Terry (Bellows Falls).