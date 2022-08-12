BRATTLEBORO — The clash of the sword, the screams of the victor and the sounds of children laughing could all be heard recently during a week-long fencing class inside the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department’s Gibson-Aiken Center.
Reily Mumpton, who ran the summer camp from Aug. 8-12, said that the students learned about 16th century Italian rapier fencing which was the early predecessor to what a lot of people know as modern sport fencing. They ran through drills about lunging and blocking, and participated in group matches with their foils.
A group of children learns how to fence from Reily Mumpton, who runs a week-long fencing summer camp for the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department at the Gibson-Aiken Center. Purchase local photos online.
Mumpton said that they used a lot of the same equipment and styles that you would watch in Olympic style fencing. Students learned the basics of combat, self-defense and the history of swordplay within medieval society.
Winning points are scored when the foil’s tip makes contact with an opponent’s body. Fencing was one of the first sports played in the Olympics.