June 3

No. 5 Sunapee baseball team 14-3 over No. 1 Hinsdale, Division 4 playoff game

June 4

No. 3 Brattleboro baseball 3-2 over No. 6 Colchester, Division 1 quarterfinal

No. 5 Hazen baseball team 4-2 over No. 4 Bellows Falls, Division 3 quarterfinal

No. 1 White River Valley softball team 18-4 over No. 9 Leland & Gray, Division 3 quarterfinal

Leland & Gray girls track team placed 6th in Division 4 State Meet

Leland & Gray boys track team placed 7th in Division 4 State Meet

June 5

Brattleboro girls track team placed 10th at Division 1 State Meet

Brattleboro boys track team placed 12th at Division 1 State Meet

Bellows Falls boys track team placed 2nd at Division 2 State Meet

Bellows Falls girls track team placed 7th at Division 2 State Meet

No. 4 Sunapee softball team 9-5 over No. 2 Hinsdale, Division 4 quarterfinal

June 7

No. 5 CVU Ultimate 15-4 over No. 4 Leland & Gray, Division 1 quarterfinal

June 9

No. 3 Brattleboro baseball (11-1) at No. 2 Essex (13-3), 4:30 p.m.