June 3
No. 5 Sunapee baseball team 14-3 over No. 1 Hinsdale, Division 4 playoff game
June 4
No. 3 Brattleboro baseball 3-2 over No. 6 Colchester, Division 1 quarterfinal
No. 5 Hazen baseball team 4-2 over No. 4 Bellows Falls, Division 3 quarterfinal
No. 1 White River Valley softball team 18-4 over No. 9 Leland & Gray, Division 3 quarterfinal
Leland & Gray girls track team placed 6th in Division 4 State Meet
Leland & Gray boys track team placed 7th in Division 4 State Meet
June 5
Brattleboro girls track team placed 10th at Division 1 State Meet
Brattleboro boys track team placed 12th at Division 1 State Meet
Bellows Falls boys track team placed 2nd at Division 2 State Meet
Bellows Falls girls track team placed 7th at Division 2 State Meet
No. 4 Sunapee softball team 9-5 over No. 2 Hinsdale, Division 4 quarterfinal
June 7
No. 5 CVU Ultimate 15-4 over No. 4 Leland & Gray, Division 1 quarterfinal
June 9
No. 3 Brattleboro baseball (11-1) at No. 2 Essex (13-3), 4:30 p.m.