June 1
No. 7 Brattleboro softball (9-4) hosts No. 10 North Country (5-9), 4:30 p.m.
No. 13 Bellows Falls Ultimate (1-5) at No. 4 Leland & Gray (6-1), 4:30 p.m.
No. 9 Leland & Gray softball (6-9) at No. 8 Bellows Falls (7-9), 4:30 p.m.
No. 9 Leland & Gray baseball (5-8) at No. 8 Windsor (4-8), 4:30 p.m.
June 2
No. 7 Bellows Falls girls tennis (6-8) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (11-2), 3 p.m.
No. 9 Brattleboro boys tennis (8-4) at No. 8 Saint Johnsbury (9-5), 3 p.m.
No. 10 Brattleboro girls tennis (1-9) at No. 7 Spaulding (5-6), 3 p.m.
No. 3 Franklin softball (1-7) at No. 2 Hinsdale (4-10), 4 p.m.
No. 4 Bellows Falls baseball (10-6) hosts No. 13 Northfield (2-7), 4:30 p.m.
No. 11 Brattleboro boys lacrosse (0-11) at No. 6 Colchester (5-4), 4:30 p.m.
June 3
No. 1 Hinsdale baseball (1-13) hosts Sunapee-Concord Christian winner, 4 p.m.
June 4
No. 3 Brattleboro baseball (10-1) hosts Mount Mansfield-Colchester winner, 4:30 p.m.