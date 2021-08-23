Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Friday, Aug. 27

Hinsdale girls soccer at Newmarket: 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Hinsdale girls soccer hosts Sunapee: 4 p.m.

Hinsdale boys soccer hosts Sunapee: 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Hinsdale girls soccer hosts Mount Royal: 4 p.m.

Hinsdale boys soccer hosts Mount Royal: 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Bellows Falls field hockey at Springfield: 4 p.m.

Twin Valley boys soccer at Bellows Falls: 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray boys soccer hosts Mill River: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls football at Brattleboro: 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray girls soccer at Black River (vs. Green Mountain): 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Brattleboro boys soccer hosts Green Mountain: 11 a.m.

Brattleboro field hockey at Otter Valley: 11 a.m.

Twin Valley girls soccer at Poultney: 11 a.m.

Bellows Falls girls soccer at Fair Haven: 1 p.m.

Leland & Gray girls soccer at Black River: TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Hinsdale boys soccer at Wilton: 4 p.m.

Twin Valley boys soccer at Springfield: 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray girls soccer hosts White River Valley: 4:30 p.m.

Brattleboro cross country at Bellows Falls: 4:45 p.m.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Bellows Falls field hockey hosts Windsor: 4 p.m.

Twin Valley girls soccer at West Rutland: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls boys soccer at Windsor: 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Brattleboro field hockey at Hartford: 4 p.m.

Brattleboro boys soccer at Woodstock: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls girls soccer hosts Rivendell: 4:30 p.m.

Brattleboro girls soccer at Mount Anthony Union: 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Hinsdale girls soccer at Sunapee: 4 p.m.

Hinsdale boys soccer at Sunapee: 4 p.m.

Bellows Falls boys soccer hosts Mill River: 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray boys soccer at Twin Valley: 6 p.m.

Bellows Falls football hosts Mount Anthony Union: 7 p.m.

Brattleboro football hosts Lyndon: 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Bellows Falls field hockey at Rutland: 11 a.m.

Leland & Gray girls soccer at Springfield: 11 a.m.

Bellows Falls girls soccer hosts Arlington: noon

Hinsdale girls soccer at Pittsfield: 1 p.m.

Hinsdale boys soccer at Pittsfield: 3 p.m.

Brattleboro girls soccer in Bennington: 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Twin Valley girls soccer hosts Poultney: 6 p.m.