Friday, Dec. 3

Hinsdale girls basketball hosts Newmarket: 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Brattleboro bowling at Keene, N.H.: 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Brattleboro girls basketball at Leland & Gray Tournament (vs. BBA): 5:30 p.m.

Twin Valley boys basketball at Proctor Tournament (vs. Poultney): 5:30 p.m.

Hinsdale girls basketball at Mount Royal: 5:30 p.m.

Hinsdale boys basketball at Mount Royal: 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray girls basketball hosts Arlington: 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Brattleboro bowling at Rutland: 9 a.m.

Leland & Gray boys basketball hosts Long Trail: 1 p.m.

Brattleboro girls ice hockey hosts Harwood: 4:45 p.m.

Brattleboro boys ice hockey at Rutland: 7 p.m.

Brattleboro girls basketball at Leland & Gray Tournament: TBA

Leland & Gray girls basketball hosts tournament game: TBA

Twin Valley boys basketball at Proctor Tournament: TBA

Monday, Dec. 13

Hinsdale girls basketball at Sunapee: 5 p.m.

Hinsdale boys basketball at Sunapee: 6:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls girls basketball at Springfield: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Brattleboro ski team at MAU: 3 p.m.

Twin Valley girls basketball at Green Mountain Tournament (vs. MSJ): 3 p.m.

Twin Valley boys basketball at Green Mountain Tournament (vs. MSJ): 4:30 p.m.

Brattleboro boys basketball at Saint Johnsbury: 6:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray boys basketball hosts West Rutland: 7 p.m.

Bellows Falls boys basketball at Green Mountain Tournament: 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Brattleboro boys ice hockey hosts Burr and Burton: 4:45 p.m.

Leland & Gray girls basketball at Arlington: 7 p.m.

Brattleboro girls ice hockey hosts Rutland: 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Brattleboro girls basketball hosts Springfield: 7 p.m.

Bellows Falls boys basketball at Green Mountain Tournament: TBA

Twin Valley boys basketball at Green Mountain Tournament: TBA

Twin Valley girls basketball at Green Mountain Tournament: TBA

Friday, Dec. 17

Hinsdale girls basketball hosts Portsmouth Christian: 6 p.m.

Bellows Falls girls basketball at Windsor: 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray boys basketball at Arlington: 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Brattleboro bowling hosts tournament at Brattleboro Bowl: 10 a.m.

Brattleboro girls basketball at Saint Johnsbury: 12:30 p.m.

Brattleboro boys basketball at South Burlington: 2:30 p.m.

Brattleboro boys ice hockey hosts Saint Johnsbury: 4:45 p.m.