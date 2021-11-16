Friday, Dec. 3
Hinsdale girls basketball hosts Newmarket: 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Brattleboro bowling at Keene, N.H.: 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Brattleboro girls basketball at Leland & Gray Tournament (vs. BBA): 5:30 p.m.
Twin Valley boys basketball at Proctor Tournament (vs. Poultney): 5:30 p.m.
Hinsdale girls basketball at Mount Royal: 5:30 p.m.
Hinsdale boys basketball at Mount Royal: 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray girls basketball hosts Arlington: 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Brattleboro bowling at Rutland: 9 a.m.
Leland & Gray boys basketball hosts Long Trail: 1 p.m.
Brattleboro girls ice hockey hosts Harwood: 4:45 p.m.
Brattleboro boys ice hockey at Rutland: 7 p.m.
Brattleboro girls basketball at Leland & Gray Tournament: TBA
Leland & Gray girls basketball hosts tournament game: TBA
Twin Valley boys basketball at Proctor Tournament: TBA
Monday, Dec. 13
Hinsdale girls basketball at Sunapee: 5 p.m.
Hinsdale boys basketball at Sunapee: 6:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls girls basketball at Springfield: 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Brattleboro ski team at MAU: 3 p.m.
Twin Valley girls basketball at Green Mountain Tournament (vs. MSJ): 3 p.m.
Twin Valley boys basketball at Green Mountain Tournament (vs. MSJ): 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro boys basketball at Saint Johnsbury: 6:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray boys basketball hosts West Rutland: 7 p.m.
Bellows Falls boys basketball at Green Mountain Tournament: 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Brattleboro boys ice hockey hosts Burr and Burton: 4:45 p.m.
Leland & Gray girls basketball at Arlington: 7 p.m.
Brattleboro girls ice hockey hosts Rutland: 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Brattleboro girls basketball hosts Springfield: 7 p.m.
Bellows Falls boys basketball at Green Mountain Tournament: TBA
Twin Valley boys basketball at Green Mountain Tournament: TBA
Twin Valley girls basketball at Green Mountain Tournament: TBA
Friday, Dec. 17
Hinsdale girls basketball hosts Portsmouth Christian: 6 p.m.
Bellows Falls girls basketball at Windsor: 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray boys basketball at Arlington: 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Brattleboro bowling hosts tournament at Brattleboro Bowl: 10 a.m.
Brattleboro girls basketball at Saint Johnsbury: 12:30 p.m.
Brattleboro boys basketball at South Burlington: 2:30 p.m.
Brattleboro boys ice hockey hosts Saint Johnsbury: 4:45 p.m.