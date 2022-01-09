Vermont
D-1 Girls Basketball: 1. Mount Mansfield 6-0, 2. Champlain Valley Union 5-0, 3. Essex 5-1, 4. Saint Johnsbury 4-1, 5. Rice 3-0, 6. South Burlington 3-1, 7. Colchester 4-3, 8. Burlington 1-1, 9. Rutland 2-5, 10. Saint Albans 1-3, 11. BRATTLEBORO 2-6, 12. Mount Anthony Union 0-4.
D-1 Boys Basketball: 1. Rice 4-0, 2. Saint Johnsbury 4-0, 3. Rutland 4-1, 4. Saint Albans 3-1, 5. Champlain Valley Union 3-2, 6. Colchester 4-2, 7. Burr and Burton 4-1, 8. Essex 2-3, 9. Burlington 2-3, 10. South Burlington 2-3, 11. BRATTLEBORO 1-4, 12. Mount Anthony Union 0-4, 13. Mount Mansfield 0-5.
D-3 Girls Basketball: 1. Williamstown 6-0, 2. Windsor 7-1, 3. Peoples 7-1, 4. Vergennes 4-2, 5. Thetford 4-2, 6. White River Valley 5-3, 7. Otter Valley 3-4, 8. Lake Region 2-4, 9. Oxbow 3-4, 10. Fairfax 1-3, 11. Green Mountain 2-4, 12. LELAND & GRAY 2-3, 13. BELLOWS FALLS 1-4, 14. Stowe 0-4, 15. Randolph 0-7, 16. Winooski 0-5.
D-3 Boys Basketball: 1. Hazen 6-0, 2. Winooski 4-0, 3. Williamstown 5-1, 4. Vergennes 3-1, 5. Windsor 4-2, 6. BELLOWS FALLS 4-2, 7. Enosburg Falls 3-1, 8. Peoples 2-2, 9. Green Mountain 2-2, 10. Fairfax 1-3, 11. Randolph 1-5, 12. Thetford 1-4, 13. LELAND & GRAY 1-3, 14. Northfield 1-3, 15. Oxbow 0-6, 16. Stowe 0-4.
D-4 Boys Basketball: 1. Long Trail 5-0, 2. Rivendell 6-0, 3. White River Valley 3-1, 4. Blue Mountain 3-2, 5. Proctor 2-1, 6. Mid Vermont Christian 2-2, 7. Danville 1-2, 8. Arlington 2-3, Richford 3-3, 9. Poultney 1-3, 10. Twinfield 2-2, 11. TWIN VALLEY 1-3, 12. Craftsbury 1-3, 13. West Rutland 0-5, 14. Sharon Academy 0-4.
D-2 Boys Ice Hockey: 1. Middlebury 4-1, 2. Mount Mansfield 4-1, 3. Lyndon 3-1, 4. Hartford 5-0, 5. Milton 2-2, 6. Stowe 2-2, 7. Woodstock 3-4, 8. BRATTLEBORO 3-3, 9. Harwood 1-2, 10. U-32 Raiders 1-2, 11. Burr and Burton 2-5, 12. Missisquoi Valley 1-4, 13. Northfield 1-4, 14. Burlington 0-5, Saint Johnsbury 0-3.
D-2 Girls Ice Hockey: 1. Woodstock 5-0, 2. Harwood 3-0, 3. Hartford 4-2, 4. U-32 Raiders 3-2, 5. Middlebury 1-3, 6. BRATTLEBORO 1-4, 7. Burr and Burton 1-5, 8. Missisquoi Valley 0-3, 9. Rice 0-4, 10. Stowe 0-5.
New Hampshire
D-4 Boys Basketball: 1. Woodsville 5-0, 2. Epping 5-0, 3. Portsmouth Christian 4-0, 4. Littleton 4-0, 5. Colebrook 4-1, 6. Concord Christian 4-1, 7. Holy Family 4-1, 8. Derryfield 3-1, 9. Groveton 3-1, 10. Profile 4-2, 11. Newmarket 4-2, 12. Sunapee 3-2, 13. HINSDALE 1-3, 14. Wilton 2-3, 15. Franklin 2-3, 16. Lin-Wood 2-4, 17. Gorham 2-5, 18. Farmington 1-3, 19. Pittsburg-Canaan 1-4, 20. Nute 0-4, 21. Lisbon 0-4, 22. Mount Royal 0-4, 23. Moultonborough 0-4, 24. Pittsfield 0-7.
D-4 Girls Basketball: 1. Concord Christian 6-0, 2. Groveton 4-0, 3. Derryfield 6-1, 4. Pittsburg-Canaan 6-1, 5. Newmarket 5-2, 6. Woodsville 4-2, 7. Colebrook 4-2, 8. Sunapee 3-2, 9. Littleton 4-3, 10. Gorham 4-3, 11. Portsmouth Christian 2-2, 12. Farmington 2-3, 13. Lisbon 2-3, 14. Profile 2-4, 15. Epping 2-5, 16. HINSDALE 1-3, 17. Franklin 1-5, 18. Holy Family 0-4, 19. Mount Royal 0-5, 20. Moultonborough 0-5, 21. Lin-Wood 0-6.