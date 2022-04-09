BRATTLEBORO — Seniors Padma Mendelsund and Sophia Mikijaniec have been named co-captains for the Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls lacrosse team.
During a couple of one-goal losses down the stretch of the 2021 season, Mikijaniec scored in each contest. Returnee Willow Romo had a combined six tallies in those battles with rival Mount Anthony Union and Woodstock, while Juliana Miskovich lit the lamp three different times.
Sarah Armour-Jones is back as Brattleboro’s varsity coach. Former BUHS star Morgan Derosia is leading the JV squad.
The Colonels, who failed to qualify for the state tournament last season, will open up on Friday in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., at 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches — Sarah Armour-Jones, Morgan Derosia. Players — Padma Mendelsund, Juliana Miskovich, Sophia Mikijaniec, Jenna Powers, Grace Szpila, Raina Armour-Jones, Annika Crego, Ava Cutler, Charlie-Ella Miller, Willow Romo, Kiran Tyler, Ava Ferencz, Ally Foard, Sophia Hamm, Rosalie Smith.
Varsity schedule
April 8: at Hoosick Falls, 4:30 p.m.
April 11: at Northampton, 7:30 p.m.
April 13: at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
April 27: host MAU, 7 p.m.
April 30: at Rutland, 10:30 p.m.
May 3: at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.
May 5: at Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.
May 9: host Keene, 7 p.m.
May 12: at MAU, 4:30 p.m.
May 14: at West Springfield, 11 a.m.
May 16: host Woodstock, 7 p.m.
May 18: host Stratton, 7 p.m.
May 20: at Rutland, 6:30 p.m.
May 23: host Middlebury, 5 p.m.
May 26: host Burr and Burton, 7 p.m.
May 28: at Stratton, 11 a.m.