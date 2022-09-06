GUILFORD — The first Beat the Manure 5K at the Guilford Fair, which was held on Sunday, drew a total of 44 runners and walkers combined.
Brattleboro Union High School freshman Nico Conathan-Leach won the race in a time of 20:57. Ella Fajardo-Wilde, 17, won the female division with a clocking of 23:22.
The last finisher was Guilford resident Joyce Astley, who earned herself a bag of composted horse manure.
The complete results are shown below.
1. Nico Conathan-Leach 20:57, 2. Jason Guerino 21:19, 3. Jamie Moore 21:22, 4. Tenzin Mathes 21:24, 5. Stephen Power 21:37, 6. Willow Sharma 22:18, 7. Ella Fajardo-Wilde 23:22, 8. Jennifer Smith 24:30, 9. Dave Lewis 24:45, 10. Tom Raffensperger 24:55.
11. Masumi Rostad 25:12, 12. Maeve Bald 26:55, 13. Alicia LaCrosse 27:35, 14. Gabriela Stolpinski 28:07, 15. Laura Frey 29:26, 16. Kristen Bald 29:35, 17. Laura Wilson 29:48, 18. Alan Blood 31:33, 19. S. Sharma 31:35, 20. Amit Sharma 31:35.
21. Kevin Bazan 32:35, 22. Francis McDonald 33:14, 23. Joanna Terry 33:42, 24. Jenny Conathan 33:54, 25. Thayer Tomlinson 35:09, 26. Chris Padula 35:40, 27. Kyle Paquette 36:10, 28. Maggie Lewis 37:25, 29. Vanessa Russell 39:03, 30. David Kolakoski 39:46.
31. Theresa Glabach 40:07, 32. Silvana Kerlinsmith 40:07, 33. Renee Woliver 40:18, 34. Joe Ninesling 40:54, 35. Gaudencja Opach 41:43, 36. Connor Smith 41:45, 37. Gary Russell 41:45, 38. Diane Stolpinski 50:47, 39. V. Douglas 51:14, 40. I. Martinee 51:14.
41. A. Earp 57:14, 42. Tracie Winter 57:15, 43. Anonymous Participant 58:26.44, 44. Joyce Astley 58:26.99.