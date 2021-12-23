TOWNSHEND — Just like her favorite song, Maggie Parker skyrocketed right to the top.
The Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball player received 193 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors in this contest sponsored by Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters.
“She is a game changer. She works hard, plays really hard and has a good basketball IQ,” Rebels coach Terry Merrow explained.
Parker had five points and four steals in the first round of her school’s Tip Off Tournament. She then scored eight points in a second-round game.
“From watching how she played soccer this fall, I wanted to try her at guard,” said Merrow of Parker, one of his taller players. “She handles the ball well and sees the court well.”
All about Maggie
Age?: 15
Class year?: Sophomore
Where do you live?: Grafton
Favorite thing about being on the Leland & Gray basketball team?: “My teammates.”
Favorite basketball memory?: “Every time I have a chase down block, and the crowd goes crazy.”
One thing people should know about you?: “I’m a middle child, and I’m definitely the favorite.”
Something else you enjoy doing?: Playing soccer
Favorite class?: Math
Career goal?: “I want to pursue a career in the medical field.”
Favorite song?: “Easy on Me” by Adele
Favorite movie?: “Daddy’s Home 2”
Favorite food?: Chinese