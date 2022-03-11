RINDGE, N.H. — The Franklin Pierce University women's lacrosse team is off to an 0-2 start, having lost to Mercy 18-7 on March 5 and then to Roberts Wesleyan 16-13 on March 9.
Megyn Ayotte started both games for the Ravens. The Brattleboro Union High School graduate had a couple of assists in her team's second contest, setting up a pair of goals by Savannah Ernst.
The senior midfielder now has 26 tallies and seven dimes in her college lax career.
Franklin Pierce's remaining schedule is shown below.
March 15: host Stonehill, 3 p.m.
March 19: at New Haven, 1 p.m.
March 22: host Le Moyne, 11 a.m.
March 26: at Southern New Hampshire, noon
March 30: at Bentley, 7 p.m.
April 2: host Southern Connecticut State, noon
April 5: host Saint Michael's, 4 p.m.
April 9: host Saint Rose, 4 p.m.
April 13: at Assumption, 7 p.m.
April 16: host American International (Senior Day), noon
April 20: at Saint Anselm, 7 p.m.
April 23: at Pace, 4 p.m.
April 27: at Adelphi, 5 p.m.