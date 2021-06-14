CHESTER — B.F. Legion zipped Chester 4-0 in a Valley Youth Baseball semifinal on Lovers Lane Field on Friday.
Jaden Bazin pitched 4.2 innings for the winners, striking out 11, walking one and allowing no runs. Sabin Sciacca started off the game with a single, then stole second and third before scoring the first run of the game on a Bazin single. Sciacca went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored, stole four bases and knocked in a run.
Duke Kelly, a star pitcher all year long for the Legion, relieved Bazin in the fifth with a runner at third and two outs. He struck out his first batter to end that threat. In the final inning, it got a bit tight for B.F. when Chester had a man on with no outs. Kelly struck out the next two and Sciacca ended the game by making a spectacular play at the hot corner.
B.F. Legion was scheduled to face B.F. Elks in Tuesday night's championship game at the Bellows Falls Rec Field.