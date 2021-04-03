BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro High School boys ice hockey team went undefeated to be named 1939 state champions and also went on to capture the New England schoolboy crown.
B.H.S. ended its regular season with a 9-1 victory over Bellows Falls. William “Bud” Fraser scored five goals for the winners, while Allan Sargent and James Howe each tallied twice.
Coach LeRoy M. Johnston’s Purple and White sextet went 7-0 overall. Fraser lit the lamp 17 times and also dished out 17 assists to lead the way.
Little “Arnie” White developed into an outstanding goalie during the memorable season. Stanley Wilson and Stewart Duncan anchored the B.H.S. defense. James Howe, Stew Howe and Sargent continually delivered on the wings.