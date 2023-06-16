STRATTON — Biking enthusiasts will be hitting the road this Saturday to compete in the B2VT Ride from Bedford, Mass. to Stratton Mountain Resort.
The race first began as the B2B in 2000, according to b2vtride.com. The initial ride went from Bedford, Mass. to the Harpoon Brewery, which had just opened a second location in Windsor. Since that time, the event has attracted more cyclists, the route has been lengthened and the vertical increased. In 2014, the B2B became the B2VT and a new course was revealed.
There are three ride options for the event this year. Those planning to participate can opt for a “Full Ride” from Bedford, Mass. to Stratton Mountain, a distance of 142 miles with over 9,000 feet of climbing.
Option B is “The Iron Distance,” a 103-mile trek from Ashby, Mass. to Stratton Mountain. This option begins at Ashby Elementary School and includes 8,000 feet of climbing.
Option C is what’s know as “The Metric Century.” The course begins at what is the second rest stop for those participating in “The Full Ride” in Chesterfield, N.H.
Riders participating in “The Metric Century” will begin at 10 a.m. The 62-mile course includes over 5,000 feet of climbing, including two major climbs. The first one, “The Burner” is a 1,000-foot climb over 20 miles and the second is a 1,400-foot climb over eight miles to the high point on the course and the finish line known as “The Big Bear,” according to b2vtride.com.
There will be four rest stops along the way. The first one is located at mile 38 at Ashby Elementary School. The second rest stop is located at Chesterfield Fire and Rescue in Chesterfield, N.H., 83 miles into the trip. The third stop is at mile 113 at the Grafton Fire Department in Grafton and the final rest stop will come on mile 133 at the masonic lodge in Jamaica.
Two years ago, the event partnered with Stratton Mountain to serve as the end destination.
“The appeal of Stratton was that there’s everything here. We have a village where they can celebrate in. We’re throwing a big base party for them,” said Stratton Event Coordinator Erin Barber. “They (B2VT) are partnering with New Belgium Brewery. They’re putting together a great big party where finishers are doing a victory lap through our village up to a base area where everyone is getting New Belgium beer as part of the finish.”
On Thursday afternoon, Barber said at least 860 riders had been confirmed, but more were expected to be participating in the event.
“They will probably get up to about 1,000,” said Barber. “We had 1,100 riders last.”
Stratton Mountain offers a Sunday morning departure bus at 9 a.m. to transport riders, gear, and bikes back to Bedford, Mass., according to b2vtride.com.