CASTLETON — The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Board of Governors has announced that Windsor’s Greg Balch will coach Vermont’s football team next summer. He will lead his team of 38 of Vermont’s best senior players into the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game, which will be played on Spartan Field at Castleton University on Aug. 5, 2023.
Coach Balch is a graduate of Windsor High School (1992) and of Castleton University (1995). He began his coaching career working with the junior high football program at Windsor from 2008-2012. In 2013, he became the head coach at Windsor, where he has served for 10 seasons.
During his time at the helm, the Yellowjackets have won four state championships, including back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2016-2017 and 2021-2022. The Windsor team was also a Regional 7v7 champion during the COVID 2020 season.
Coach Balch works for FUJIFILM in West Lebanon, N.H., and lives in Hartland. He coached the 2018 Vermont Shrine team, which prevailed 24-13 while being quarterbacked by his son, Seth Balch. His nephew, Jeffrey Danyew, was a wide receiver on Vermont’s 2008 Shrine squad.
“Coaching in 2018 provided an upfront look at all of the hard work that goes into supporting such a great cause and really helped everyone involved understand what this is all about. It was inspirational,” said the Windsor coach. “I am truly honored to be selected to coach this game in 2023. I plan to stress the significance of the game and the power of coming together for a great cause. I look forward to being part of a Vermont team and community that supports this team and this cause. I enter into this role with a great sense of pride and responsibility. Go Vermont!”
The purpose of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is fundraising for children in need at Shriners Children’s facilities. The annual event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 69 years.