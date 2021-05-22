BRATTLEBORO — Fifty-seven years after Carlton Fisk powered Post 37 to an American Legion state championship, another Bellows Falls catcher is crushing it.
Colton Baldasaro, who went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in four runs to propel the Terriers to a 13-2 varsity baseball win over Woodstock, received 98 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
He is now in the running for a $25 gift certificate from the Marina along with Brattleboro power hitter Jack Pattison, Bellows Falls softball great Taryn Darrell, and Leland & Gray standout Hannah Landers.
The fifth batch of Athlete of the Week nominees for the spring season are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.
Grace Wilkinson
She had three hits, including a pair of triples, drove in four runs and also crossed the plate four times to help the Bellows Falls varsity softball team to a 19-7 victory over Mill River. The second baseman would then belt a home run on Saturday.
Magnus von Krusenstiern
He won the 400, 800 and high jump to lead the Brattleboro boys track team to a gold medal during a meet at Bellows Falls. The track star also helped his school's 4x400 relay team to victory.
Angelina Nardolillo
When the Hinsdale varsity softball team nipped Wilton 10-9, she went the distance for the victory in the circle and also helped herself with a couple of hits.
Lucky Lucchesi
During a track meet in Westminster, he starred for the Twin Valley boys team by placing second in the 3,000 and third in the javelin.
Ava LeCours
Following a ceremony for Dylan Landers, who had died from injuries sustained in a car accident, she honored her first cousin by pounding out a couple of hits and also driving in a run for the Leland & Gray varsity softball team.