SOUTH BURLINGTON — Stan Dunklee and Jayne Barber were both inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday at Delta Marriott Hotel.
Dunklee was a Vermont high school champion, NCAA champion and U.S. national champion, who skied in two Olympics for the United States.
He was considered, along with Bill Koch, one of America's top cross-country ski stars of the late 70s. Dunklee, from Brattleboro, as well as VSHOF inductees Koch, John Caldwell and Tim Caldwell of Putney, and several other U.S. Olympians, developed their talents growing up in Vermont’s Windham County.
Dunklee went on to compete for his country in the 1976 and 1980 Winter Olympics. He finished 36th in the 50K at Innsbruck in 1976 and skied in four events at the 1980 Lake Placid games. He finished 22nd in the 15K, 30th in the 30K and 33rd in the 50K, and was a part of a 4x10K relay team that skied to an eighth place finish.
He returned to UVM from the 1976 Olympics to win the NCAA 15-kilometer race in Bethel, Maine, one of the few Americans to win a Nordic individual title. Also in college, he was selected All-East four times, winning the Eastern 15K titles at Middlebury in 1975 and 1976, the two years he would go on to earn first-team All-America honors.
Dunklee also won several U.S. national titles between 1976 and 1982. In 1976, 1977 and 1979, he was the 50K champion; in 1977 and 1978, the 15K champion; and in 1980 and 1982, the 30K national champ.
In addition to Nordic skiing, Dunklee was one of the fall cross-country runners during the mid/late 70s in the region, in high school and at UVM. In 1971 at Brattleboro Union High, he was unbeaten in cross-country running, winning the 1971 state individual title.
Dunklee was inducted into the UVM Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2016. His daughter, Susan, has represented the U.S. in three Olympics in biathlon.
As a high school athlete, Barber set a Bellows Falls Union High girls basketball scoring record and later led her alma mater to five state titles in nearly three decades as its head girl's basketball coach.
Barber scored a record 1,114 points in her high school career, a mark that remained intact for 30 years. She was also a standout softball player at Bellows Falls, and went on to earn her degree down the Connecticut River at Springfield College.
After graduating from Springfield College in 1980, she came back to be the Terriers' head girl’s basketball coach for 28 years, winning five state titles in eight trips to the title game while winning 369 games. Four of the state titles came in Division II, and in 2003, she directed Bellows Falls — the smallest high school to win a D-I title — to an undefeated (23-0) Division I championship season, defeating perennial power Mount Anthony in the finals, 59-43, one year after the Terriers lost to the Patriots in the title game.
Barber’s teams won six Marble Valley League championships and four Connecticut Valley League titles. She was named the MVL Coach of the Year six times and the CVL coach of the year five times. She received the Rawlings Award in 2003, the same year the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association named her the state’s coach of the year. She was the Vermont head coach once and an assistant coach twice for the Vermont-New Hampshire Senior All-Star game. Barber also coached field hockey, leading the Terriers to two state championships.
Barber has been inducted into four halls of fame: Bellows Falls Union High School's (1996), the New England Basketball Hall of Fame (2009), the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's (2010) and the Vermont Principals’ Association's (2010).
Also inducted on Saturday were: Taylor Coppenrath (UVM basketball player), Cathy Inglese (UVM basketball coach), William ‘Bill’ O’Neil (Essex coach); Erin Sullivan Lane (distance runner from Jericho), Tim Thomas (UVM ice hockey), and Ted Ryan (sports editor).