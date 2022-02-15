BRATTLEBORO — Jayne Barber and Stan Dunklee will be inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame on April 30 at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel on Williston Road in South Burlington.
Barber was the first girl’s basketball player at Bellows Falls to score 1,000 career points, tallying a school-record 1,114, a mark that stood for close to 30 years. After graduating from Springfield College in 1980, she returned in 1981 to lead her alma mater to five state championships in 28 years as the Terriers' coach, winning 369 games. Four of the state titles came in Division II, and in 2003, her school became the smallest to win the Division I crown, going unbeaten at 23-0.
Dunklee is considered one of America's top Nordic skiers of the late 1970s. A Vermont high school champion, NCAA champion and an eight-time U.S. national champ, Dunklee competed for the U.S. in two Olympic games. He raced in the 1976 and 1980 Winter Olympics, finishing 36th in the 50K at Innsbruck in 1976, and skied in four events at the 1980 Lake Placid games. At UVM he won the 1976 NCAA 15K title and at Brattleboro High, he was unbeaten in Nordic skiing and cross-country running.
Also in the class of 2022 are Taylor Coppenrath, Cathy Inglese, Bill O'Neil, Erin Sullivan Lane, Tim Thomas and Ted Ryan. The 10 inductees from the 2020-21 class will be honored at the same time.
Ticket information for the 2022 induction and dinner will be available soon on the VSHOF website at www.vermontsportshall.com. Proceeds from the event go to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the designated charity of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.