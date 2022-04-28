WESTMINSTER — When Pat Summitt guided Tennessee to titles in 1987 and 1989, one of her biggest fans was doing the same thing 1,200 miles away.
“She was my idol growing up,” said former Bellows Falls basketball coach and player Jayne Barber, who will be inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday in South Burlington.
The BF legend watched her players cut down the nets five different times during a coaching career that spanned from 1982 to 2009.
“Not sure if you learn how to be a great coach from any one person. I think it’s what you as the coach puts into it,” Barber explained. “Coaching was my passion. I loved preparing practice, learning what works and what doesn’t, and trying to adapt to players’ abilities. I had really good assistants, especially Russ Pickering.”
Her 2003 squad went 23-0, including a 59-43 victory over MAU in the Division 1 state championship game. Dani Raynor led the way with a double-double (32 points, 12 rebounds) in the finals.
“We beat Mount Anthony on the glass and hit our shots and that’s why we are state champs,” Barber said after the contest.
Her program also won it all in 1987, 1989, 2000 and 2001. When asked what her best coaching memory is, she couldn’t point to just one moment.
“There are so many that it’s hard to put them all down, especially in any kind of order. The players, the first game, first state championship, undefeated season, championship parades...they never get old.”
The 1976 BFUHS graduate helped the Terriers to a 63-7 record as a player. Her teams put together perfect regular seasons when she was a sophomore and senior.
Former BF coach Ann Rodia shuffled her 5’8” standout between guard on offense and both forward and center on defense.
“(My best memory as a player was) probably getting my 1,000th point at Fall Mountain, plus winning the game against one of our biggest rivals.”
Barber ended up with 23 points in that 53-43 comeback victory. After attending Springfield College, she would return to coach the Terriers to 369 wins on the court.
“It’s an incredible honor to be inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame with so many prestigious inductees. I’m not sure I belong with this group,” said Barber, who enjoys golfing and doing puzzles these days.
Also in the class of 2022 are Brattleboro Nordic skier Stan Dunklee, UVM basketball player Taylor Coppenrath, UVM basketball coach Cathy Inglese, Essex coach Bill O’Neil, distance runner Erin Sullivan Lane, UVM goalie Tim Thomas, and sports editor Ted Ryan.
Ticket information for the 2022 induction and dinner is available on the VSHOF website at www.vermontsportshall.com. Proceeds from the event go to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the designated charity of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.