BRATTLEBORO — Hugh Barber and Elizabeth Walker prevailed in the 2008 Brattleboro Country Club golf championships.
It was the 10th crown for Barber, who bested Jeff Houle in a 36-hole match-play final. He closed it out on the 30th hole, at 7 and 6.
Walker three-peated in the event and won her fourth overall title. She made a dramatic eight-foot bogey save on the 18th green to edge overnight leader Sherryl Libardoni in the 36-hole stroke play format.
Rich Sanborn used a steady dose of pars to dispatch Archie Alexander in the Men’s Net Flight competition. Cyd Strand cruised to a five-shot victory over Wendy Scott in Women’s Net Championship action.