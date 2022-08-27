GUILFORD — Bellows Falls’ Cindy Barrows aboard Pioute and Brattleboro’s Kelley Parmenter aboard Pokey’s Gal were among the seven champions at the 1975 Guilford Horse Show.
“It was one of the biggest and certainly the best horse shows in the 10 years that I have been running it,” said Shirley Cook after the event which was held on Labor Day in conjunction with the Guilford Fair.
Local riders who finished first in their class were: Meredith Meryman of Brattleboro on April Dawn, Ricky Barrows of Bellows Falls on Pioute, Wilmington’s Jane Howe on Cheerio, Regina Earp of Guilford on Rocket Pocket, West Brattleboro’s Douglas Dannemiller on Dandy, Brattleboro’s Lori Clark on Lancer’s Mocha Chip, Guilford’s Deana Orfanidis on Pepper, and East Dover’s Dorothy Johnson on Peggy.