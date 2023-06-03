BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering baseball camp this summer at Living Memorial Park on the lower softball/baseball field.
Session one of baseball camp is for children six- to nine-years-old and will run July 10-14. Session two of baseball camp is for those 10- to 12-year-olds and will run July 17-21. Both sessions will run from 9 a.m. until noon. The fee is $130 for Brattleboro residents and $145 for non-Brattleboro residents.
At this camp participants will be trained in the fundamentals of baseball. Each camper will receive personal attention to help improve their skills through the use of proper playing habits. Experienced coaches will use their knowledge to help players take the next step in their baseball development. All participants must come with a glove, cleats or sneakers and bat if they own one. A minimum of 10 participants is required and a max of 24 will be accepted.
Registration is currently open. People may register in person Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St. Registration can also be done online by visiting https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit the website at www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know five days in advance. The Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks.”
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m.