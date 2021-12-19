BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering a basketball clinic on Dec. 27 at the Gibson Aiken Center. The clinic is for children in grades K-6. Masks and pre-registration are required.
The cost for this one-day clinic is $5 per participant. The clinic is coed, and all abilities are welcome. Children in grades K-2 will meet from 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. and children in grades 3-6 will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to improve your basketball skills and have fun. Head coach Chris Worden and the BUHS varsity girls basketball players will instruct the clinic.
A minimum of eight participants are required to run each age group and the maximum per age group is 24 kids. Open gym and game room will be available from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
In order to register online, go to https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1. At this time, only credit cards are accepted for online registrations. In-person registrations must be paid for with cash or checks only.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken office at 802-254-5808.