BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering a basketball clinic on Dec. 29 at the Gibson Aiken Center. The clinic is for children in grades K-6. Pre-registration is required.
The cost for this one-day clinic is $5 per participant. The clinic is coed, and all abilities are welcome. Children in grades K–2 will meet from 10-11:15 a.m. and children in grades 3-6 will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. This is an opportunity to improve your basketball skills and have fun. Head coach Chris Worden and the Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls basketball players will instruct the clinic.
A minimum of eight participants are required to run each age group, while the maximum per age group is 24 kids. Free open gym and game room time will be offered from 1:30-5 p.m. that day.
You can register in-person Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. or online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.