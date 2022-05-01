BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will hold a “Hoop It Up” Basketball Camp with Jay Cudworth and Todd Bell from June 27 to July 1 in the Gibson-Aiken Center's third floor gymnasium.
This camp is co-ed and is for those entering grades 1-8. The fee is $100 for Brattleboro residents and $115 for everyone else. This fee includes a t-shirt for each participant.
For students entering grades 1-4, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will focus on the development of motor skills, giving each child the opportunity to practice specific skills in a structured and fun setting. For students entering grades 5-8, the camp will run from 1-4 p.m. and will focus on the development of motor skills as well as provide opportunities to practice team skills in game situations.
Registrations are now being accepted for Gymnastics Summer Classes for ages 3-12. Classes will be held at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
This session of gymnastics classes will be on Wednesdays from July 6 to Aug. 10. The classes will be as follows: ages 3-4 from 3-3:45 p.m., ages 5-8 from 3:45-4:45 p.m., ages 8-12 from 4:45-5:45 p.m., and Ninja Class for ages 6-12 from 4:45-5:45 p.m.
The fee for this session is $75 for Brattleboro residents and $90 for all others. Participants should wear snug clothing and bring a full water bottle to classes.
The Recreation and Parks Department is also taking registrations for its Summer Gymnastics Camp at the Gibson-Aiken Center for ages 5-13.
Camp weeks will be held as follows: Week 1 — July 5-8, Week 2 — July 11-15, Week 3 — July 18-22, Week 4 — July 25-29, Week 5 — Aug. 1-5, and Week 6 — Aug. 8-12.
Due to the first week only lasting four days, the fee is $88 for Brattleboro residents and $103 for everyone else. The fee per week for weeks 2-6 is $110 for Brattleboro residents and $125 for all others. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday. Participants should bring a nutritious snack, water bottle, and wear tight-fitting cloths.
You can register for basketball and gymnastics at the Gibson-Aiken Center on Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. or online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
If there are special needs required for a certain program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.