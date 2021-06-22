MANCHESTER — The Vermont Fusion women's soccer team is off to a 2-2-1 start in its inaugural season.
Arin Bates, who scored 62 goals and dished out 54 assists during her varsity career on the pitch at Leland & Gray, is one of 17 Vermonters on the roster. The Clarkson University student helped the Rebels to 45 victories and was an All State selection in each of her last three high school seasons.
"She has worked her way into the starting lineup as a center defender. I think she has three or four starts now and is playing great," Lucas Bates said of his daughter.
The Fusion are competing in the WPSL, which is the largest women’s soccer league in the world with more than 130 clubs from coast-to-coast. Entering its 24th season, the WPSL features some of the best collegiate, post-collegiate, top level club and international players. Many of the star women’s players in the United States have played in the WPSL, including Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Foudy and Brandi Chastain.
Bates and company will play their final home game on July 3 in Manchester at 6 p.m.
Vermont Fusion roster: Alex Benfatti of New York, Erin Murphy of New York, Loren Henderson of Rutland, Katelyn Singer of Massachusetts, Olivia Rayis of Illinois, Taylor Arakaki of Hawaii, Hannah Pinkus of Manchester, Brooke Jenkins of Rhode Island, ARIN BATES of Wardsboro, Aspen Pierson of Massachusetts, Grace Pinkus of Manchester, Cricket Basa of Montpelier, Ella Bankert of Cuttingsville, Maddie Kiely of Manchester, Georgia Lord of Manchester, Nicole Oberlag of Colorado, Kyra Russman-Araya of New Hampshire, Sophie Miles of Manchester, Ilana Albert of Massachusetts, Tess Balnap of Arlington, Paige Karl of Chester, Natalie Durieux of Williston, Hannah Swett of Williston, Mallory Lloyd of Hartland, Rylee Nichols of Clarendon, Aisha Navarrette of Pawlet, Stephanie Burkhammer of New York, Logan Kinsman of Rutland