KEENE, N.H. — Senior Ashley Bates tallied twice and also had three helpers for the Keene State College women’s soccer team during the spring season. She also scored a trio of goals for KSC from 2018-2019.
“Ashley is a team player who worked hard — not only on the field but also in the classroom. During her career, she understood the value of hard work and her hard work didn’t go unnoticed by the coaching staff,” said KSC coach Denise Lyons.
The forward found the back of the net 49 times for the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team. She made the All-State team as a senior after helping the Rebels to a 12-5 record and their first Final Four appearance since 1997.
Bates got 457 minutes of playing time as a college freshman. In 2019, she played in 16 games and took nine total shots for KSC. After the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, the forward started three matches and registered seven points this past April.
The Owls went 4-11-1 in 2018 and then 10-9 in 2019, before putting together a 4-1 record this spring. They will begin the fall season with a pair of home games, versus Norwich on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. and then against Western New England on Sept. 4 at noon.