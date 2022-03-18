WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Fire Department is a slight favorite to beat the Wilmington Police Department in the first annual Battle of the Badges basketball game that will take place at the Old School Enrichment Center on Sunday at noon.
"We have been practicing Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and we are ready," said firefighter Bill Spirka. "It will be a great family event."
Proceeds will go to OSEC, the Wilmington Police Department Community Fund and Valley Sports Booster Club.
Little League
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Little League baseball will be holding signups on March 22, 23, and 24 at the American Legion on Linden Street, from 4-6 p.m. each day. Children from Brattleboro, Guilford, Vernon, Putney, Dummerston, Halifax, Marlboro, Newfane, Chesterfield, N.H., and Hinsdale, N.H., are eligible to participate.