BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity field hockey team zipped Springfield 7-0 on Wednesday at Sawyer Field.
“It was nice to see the girls playing relaxed and also playing different positions. We continue to improve and get better every day, every practice, every game and every goal. These girls come out and continue to amaze me with their growth and their ability to believe in themselves, even when the odds are against them,” said BUHS coach Erin Cooke, whose team improved to 3-11 overall.
Taylin Bauer and Lily Bingham each tallied twice for the Colonels while Nicole Potter, Emma Gragen and Elina Young also scored. Logan Austin, Mallory Newton, Erika Favreau and Bauer all set one goal up.
“Bingham has been on fire all season with her ability to play the ball and make plays. It was only a matter of time before her quickness set her up for scoring opportunities,” noted Cooke.
Goalie Brittney Wright has only allowed three goals in her team’s last four games combined. She is closing in on 200 saves for the season.
“She remains a pillar in the goal and makes solid stops left and right,” said the Brattleboro coach. “It only takes a spark to light a fire, and she continues to frustrate our opponents with her agility and quickness in the goal, and keeping the ball out.”
The Colonels were coming off of 1-0 losses to Windsor and Burr & Burton.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the way they are playing right now. They are playing great defense and have been pushing themselves to get the ball into the offensive end for us to score. We have been talking a lot during games and at practice about the urgency to get to the ball and play it harder and faster than the other team does.”
Brattleboro’s Nicole Potter takes an attempt on goal during a field hockey match against Springfield on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.