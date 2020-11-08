BRATTLEBORO — Winning isn’t everything, but it’s all Grace Bazin has experienced during this school year.
The Bellows Falls junior, who tallied twice in Manchester to help the Terriers cap off a perfect field hockey season, received 178 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“Not only is she a great athlete but she is truly a good person,” wrote Christopher Wells Yates on his online ballot.
Each weekly winner (shown below) is now in the running for one of the Marina’s $25 prizes. In order to vote for the athlete of the season, {span}simply go to {/span}www.facebook.com/ReformerSports{span} and “like” your choice.{/span}
Abby Broadley
The Bellows Falls junior was nominated after winning her first couple of races this season in Thetford. She went on to three-peat as Vermont’s individual Division 3 champion and then prevailed in the All-State Meet.
Maya Waryas
When the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team rallied to beat Hartford 4-2, she scored the game-winning goal and then followed that up with a hat-trick against Keene. She helped the Terriers to a perfect season.
Grady Lockerby
The Bellows Falls quarterback completed 23 of his 45 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns during his team’s first game against Brattleboro.
Emma Graham
The senior captain had a hat-trick when the Bellows Falls varsity girls soccer team topped Twin Valley 5-1.
Grace Bazin
In the Division 1 state championship game, the junior tallied twice as the undefeated Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team beat Champlain Valley Union 2-0.